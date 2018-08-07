Apple was the first major tech company to make a move against Alex Jones of InfoWars on Sunday night by removing his podcast from iTunes.

But the InfoWars iPhone app, which hosts some of the same content and themes found on the podcast, still lives on in the company's App Store. In fact, the app had skyrocketed from below the top 10 to become the fourth most popular app in the news category — beating out the CNN and Fox News apps — by Tuesday morning. The boost was likely caused by increased downloads given the news Monday that InfoWars was banned from several tech platforms.

When Apple removed the podcast Sunday, it issued a statement that said, "Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

The InfoWars app appears to violate the same rules and guidelines Apple cited when it removed the podcast.