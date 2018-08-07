Elon Musk’s tweet about going private costs Tesla short-sellers more than $800 million

Investors betting against Tesla lost more than $800 million after a tweet from CEO Elon Musk verified account which mentioned taking the company private, according to estimates from financial technology firm S3 Partners.

Tesla shares rose 7.4 percent Tuesday, meaning short sellers are losing $884 million in mark-to-market losses, according to estimates from S3's head of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky.

Dusaniwsky said the cumulative mark-to-market paper loss for Tesla short-sellers is about $2.4 billion this year and 35 million shares are held short.

Tesla shares jumped after a tweet from Musk's verified Twitter account, which mentioned taking the company private at a $420 per share price.

Musk's tweet came after an earlier report from the Financial Times that said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund bought a 3 percent to 5 percent stake in the electric car maker, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. That report had already lifted Tesla's stock about 30 minutes earlier.

Tesla stock was halted at $367.25 per share shortly after 2 p.m.