Fetus found on board American Airlines plane is being investigated by officials

New York officials are investigating what they said appeared to be a fetus that was found on an American Airlines jet that landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport from Charlotte on Monday evening.

"The OCME can confirm we're investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane," the city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement. "We will release determination when investigation is complete."

American Airlines Flight 1942, an Airbus A321, landed at 10:42 p.m. on Monday, an hour and 36 minutes after it departed Charlotte, North Carolina, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. WNBC said the fetus was discovered in one of the airplane's lavatories by a cleaning crew on Tuesday morning.

The airline declined to say whether any of the passengers booked a so-called infant-in-arms ticket, to travel with a baby, or had given birth on the plane, or provide further detail.

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation," said American Airlines spokesman Matthew Miller.

The plane has been taken out of service and LaGuardia warned about delays on Tuesday morning.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the airport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.