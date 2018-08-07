President Donald Trump will host a dinner with the leaders of several prominent companies from a variety of sectors Tuesday at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

"This is an opportunity for the President to hear how the economy is doing from their perspective and what their priorities and thoughts are for the year ahead," the White House said in a statement.

Here's the guest list, according to the White House.

—CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.