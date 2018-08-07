President Donald Trump will host a dinner with the leaders of several prominent companies from a variety of sectors Tuesday at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
"This is an opportunity for the President to hear how the economy is doing from their perspective and what their priorities and thoughts are for the year ahead," the White House said in a statement.
Here's the guest list, according to the White House.
Michael Manley — Fiat Chrysler
Harold Hamm — Continental Resources
Alex Gorsky — Johnson & Johnson
Indra Nooyi — PepsiCo
John Catsimatidis — Red Apple Group
Frederick Smith — FedEx
Mark Sutton — International Paper
Ajaypal Banga — Mastercard
Dennis Muilenburg — Boeing
Mark Weinberger — EY
Darius Adamczyk — Honeywell
Jim Koch — Boston Beer
Richard LeFrak — LeFrak
—CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.