Trump is having dinner with prominent business leaders, including the Boeing and PepsiCo CEOs. Here's the guest list

  • President Donald Trump will host a dinner with business leaders on Tuesday in Bedminster, N.J.
  • “This is an opportunity for the President to hear how the economy is doing from their perspective and what their priorities and thoughts are for the year ahead,” the White House said in a statement.
President Donald Trump will host a dinner with the leaders of several prominent companies from a variety of sectors Tuesday at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

"This is an opportunity for the President to hear how the economy is doing from their perspective and what their priorities and thoughts are for the year ahead," the White House said in a statement.

Here's the guest list, according to the White House.

Michael Manley — Fiat Chrysler

Harold Hamm — Continental Resources

Alex Gorsky — Johnson & Johnson

Indra Nooyi — PepsiCo

John Catsimatidis — Red Apple Group

Frederick Smith — FedEx

Mark Sutton — International Paper

Ajaypal Banga — Mastercard

Dennis Muilenburg — Boeing

Mark Weinberger — EY

Darius Adamczyk — Honeywell

Jim Koch — Boston Beer

Richard LeFrak — LeFrak

—CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

