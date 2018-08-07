US billionaire gets green light for 100% takeover of Premier League team Arsenal

American billionaire Stan Kroenke made an offer to buy the whole of Arsenal Tuesday, in a deal that values the English Premier League club at around £1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).

This comes after Russian rival and minority shareholder Alisher Usmanov agreed to sell his stake. Kroenke, who also owns two U.S. sport franchises, the Denver Nuggets basketball team and the Los Angeles Rams football team, said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange that he wanted to take Arsenal private to be better able to pursue its strategy.

The north London soccer club is currently embarking on life without long-time manager Arsene Wenger who stood down in April after 22 years in charge.

"We at KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club," Kroenke said in a statement.

"We appreciate Mr Usmanov's dedication to the Arsenal Football Club and the storied ethos and history the club represents." Kroenke, who already owns 67 percent of Arsenal, said. He received an "irrevocable undertaking" from Usmanov to sell his 30 percent stake and will also buy out the remaining independent shareholders.