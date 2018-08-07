Kroger explores options for Turkey Hill ice cream brand

Kroger said on Tuesday it is exploring options, including a potential sale, of its Turkey Hill ice cream brand, the latest of its efforts to pare down its business as it focuses on building a grocery juggernaut to compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

The move follows the sale of its convenience store business earlier this year for $2.15 billion and several investments to bulk up the e-commerce end of its grocery business. Those efforts include a stake in British online supermarket Ocado, the acquisition of meal kit company Home Chef and launch of grocery delivery service Kroger Ship.

Kroger has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs for the review, it said.

Turkey Hill employs nearly 800 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates and owns a manufacturing and distribution facility in Conestoga, Pennsylvania.

Its products include ice cream, iced tea, iced coffee and eggnog.