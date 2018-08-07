Rick Gates, the longtime business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, returned to the witness stand Tuesday to face a grilling from lawyer's from his former boss in his bank fraud and conspiracy trial.

Under questioning from U.S. attorney Greg Andres, Gates gave more details about how he and his ex-partner used Cypriot shell companies to move money made through their lobbying work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

He was reportedly presented with exhibits allegedly showing Manafort approving a money transfer from one of those accounts in an email conversation. Gates said "there were hundreds" of emails showing Manafort approving such payments.

The testimony also shed light on a number of mysterious exhibits that had been presented to witnesses by Mueller's team throughout the trial.

Prosecutors had asked a number of the vendors paid by Manafort through foreign wire transfers to look at certain invoices with errors on them. One invoice was ostensibly from Alan Couture, a high-end New York City men's store where Manafort had bought many suits. But the document contained spelling errors and listed an incorrect zip code, according to testimony from the owner's son.

Stephen Jacobson, a witness who had been paid millions by Manafort for home repairs, was shown an invoice with his company logo but said it was "not my invoice."

On Tuesday, Gates told prosecutors that he was the one who had created those invoices. But he testified that while they were "modified" invoices, they were still "legitimate" payments.

Gates' second day of questioning in Virginia federal court could very well become the most contentious day of the trial, as Manafort's lawyers are likely to get their chance to cross-examine him later in the day. The defense team has cast Gates as an embezzler who deceived Manafort for his own interests, and blamed him for any willful attempts to break the law.

Gates was first called to the stand Monday afternoon by federal prosecutors. He wasted little time before telling prosecutors he committed crimes with, and at times at the direction of, Manafort. He also admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his former boss by filing false expense reports.

Gates reached a plea deal earlier this year and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He could face between up to nearly six years in prison as part of that agreement, though the special counsel could request a shorter sentence based on his cooperation.

Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges of bank fraud, conspiracy and failing to file foreign account reports, could be sentenced to as much as 30 years in prison for each of the most serious counts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

--Reuters contributed to this report.