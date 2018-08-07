World News

Russia slams US sanctions against Iran, promises to save nuclear deal

  • The United States has reimposed sanctions against Iran, turning its back on the 2015 nuclear deal.
  • Russia remains part of the accord and has said it will protect its economic relationship with Iran.
  • However President Trump has said anyone doing business with Iran won't be doing business with the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images
Russia said Tuesday it will do "everything necessary" to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and protect its shared economic interests with Tehran.

The Iran nuclear deal is an accord between Iran and the U.S., Russia, Britain, Germany, France, China and the European Union. It was an agreement to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country stopping its program to develop more nuclear capability.

The United States, however, reinstated some sanctions on Iran Tuesday and has said it will expand the punitive measures in the coming weeks to include tougher ones related to oil production.

The Russian foreign ministry website published a statement Tuesday stating that Moscow is "deeply disappointed by U.S. steps to reimpose its national sanctions against Iran," before adding, "We will do everything necessary in the interests of preserving and fully implementing the SVPD (Iran nuclear deal)."

In a translation provided by different media reports, the ministry added that it was "taking appropriate measures on a national level to protect trade and economic cooperation with Iran," and that Russia would continue to work with other parties to the agreement to preserve trade with the Middle East nation.

"We believe that this work is in line with the interests of the international community," it added.

That statement won't please President Donald Trump, who raised the stakes for potential trading partners of Iran on Tuesday by warning on Twitter that, "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

Moscow has also accused the U.S. of trying to disrupt the Iran deal after its exit from it. "That is a glaring example of Washington's continued practice of violating UNSC resolution 2231 and its trampling on international law," the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that the international community shouldn't allow the Iran deal to be "sacrificed to American attempts to settle scores with Iran on issues unrelated to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal)."

