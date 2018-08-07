Watch six experts debate the future of Snap ahead of earnings

Snap is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday.

The most recent quarter is shaping up to be an important one for the social media company, whose stock price has steadily declined since its IPO in March 2017. Other social media stocks, like Facebook and Twitter, tanked after their most recent earnings reports.

"What Snap has going for it is — in the social media space — a scarcity of investments," said Tim Seymour, managing partner at Triogem Asset Management, in June. "And I think there's a lot of money looking to allocate there."

Bullish analysts point to Snap's similarity to newly public Facebook in 2012 or Twitter in 2013. Other analysts say Snap may be crowded out of the online advertising space by tech giants such as Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon. Here's how six experts view the company behind Snapchat.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap .