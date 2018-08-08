Trading Nation

Alphabet, Apple and two other stocks to buy as the S&P nears records

After more than six months since its last high, the S&P 500 is back on the road to records.

With less than 15 points to go before the index cracks that mark, one technician is combing through it for the best picks at their peak.

"We think the S&P is going to breakthrough that January resistance. The bull market is resuming. You want to own stocks," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "Three names we like: Medtronic, EOG Resources and Alphabet."

In a health-care sector set to break out, Wald said medical technology stock Medtronic is among the strongest.

"Medtronic just getting above multiyear resistance at $90, that's a fresh breakout, something you want to buy," said Wald.

Medtronic broke above $90 at the end of July, a level the stock had bumped against in mid-2016 and mid-2017. Its shares hit an all-time high of $91.23 on Wednesday.

On EOG Resources, Wald said the stock is rallying even as its energy peers pull back. EOG hit an all-time high on July 30.

"EOG is breaking above resistance from 2014, around that $118 level or so. Very attractive risk reward," said Wald. "If energy works, I think this stock really goes higher. It has a lot more support on the downside."

His final pick, Alphabet, is a strong industry leader in an already solid sector, said Wald.

"Tech is broadly strong across capitalization, across industries. This sector's going to continue to work," he said. "Google, breaking out to the upside, breaking above $1,200, that's a resumption to the stocks' long-term uptrend."

Alphabet hit an all-time high just above $1,291 on July 27. It's up 20 percent so far this year, while the XLK technology ETF has gained 15 percent.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, sees Apple as the breakout star of the space over Alphabet.

"You can't argue with the momentum," he said on Tuesday's "Trading Nation" "I said it was a buy at $188, $190 and I still think it's a buy and I would buy it at $210, especially for the longer term."

Apple's earnings rally last week pushed it to a $1 trillion in market cap, the first U.S. publicly traded company to get to that level. It hit an all-time high of $209.50 on Tuesday.

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage.

