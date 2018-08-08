Cramer's lightning round: If Zuora's stock dips, buy more   

Zuora, Inc.: "You keep Zuora. If it goes lower, you buy more. [CEO] Tien Tzuo is a visionary and I love his book on the subscription economy."

Crispr Therapeutics: "Not my fave. Up 100 percent. I say ring the register."

Enable Midstream Partners: "It does qualify as a dividend play. Now, when you get those, you remember I like Enterprise. This has been a very challenged group. I like Magellan Midstream. I screwed up on that one for ActionAlerts. My problem is this: you have to understand that the group's just had a big move and it's going to cool off because Energy Transfer Partners did not have good numbers, so be careful."

Eagle Materials Inc.: "No. This is a very challenged group right now. by the way, this whole sector that involves construction I'm getting a little cooler on, so I'm going to say no to that one. Sorry."

Sientra, Inc.: "Very interesting spec."

Tractor Supply Company: "When this stock was at $66, no one would look at it. No one. Now that the stock is all the way up here at $81, it's suddenly loved, but I've got to tell you: I liked it throughout. And you can ask a board member who I talked to who was at my Corporate Governance conference. I think Tractor Supply is the bomb. I love going to their stores. But then again, I am a gardener."

Sempra Energy: "I think it's OK. It's a little expensive, I think, right? I mean, it doesn't really have that big a yield. I actually prefer American Electric Power."

Visa, Inc.: "This has been a buy, buy, buy. I'm going to give you Mastercard, too. And, by the way, would it be so hard for you to come on this show? Would it kill you to come on this show, Mr. [Al] Kelly? Would it kill you?"