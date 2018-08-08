Democrats' midterm prospects appear to brighten after elections in 5 states

Primary and special election results across five states Tuesday raised concerns about the prospect of Republicans holding their House majority while setting the stage for some of the country's most important races for Senate and governor.

The most closely watched contest took place in Ohio, where the 12th District special election was too close to call as Republicans declared victory for GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson. Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor mounted a strong challenge for a seat that Republicans have held for more than three decades in a district which President Donald Trump won by about 11 percentage points. The result made Democrats optimistic about their prospects in the roughly 60 GOP-held districts with a less Republican lean than Ohio's 12th District.

Elsewhere, voters in Missouri picked the nominees for one of the most competitive Senate races of the cycle, where Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill will fight for her political life in November. A divisive Trump ally was also locked into a tight GOP primary fight for the Kansas governor nomination.

Here are some of Tuesday's notable results: