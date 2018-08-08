Women are shattering records in the 2018 primaries with more than a dozen states still to go

Another round of 2018 primaries brought another strong showing for women candidates.

Following primaries in four states Tuesday, the records for women nominated for U.S. House seats and governor's offices both fell, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

With some of the races still undecided Wednesday morning, 182 women had earned spots in House general elections, topping the previous high of 167 set in 2016.

At the state level, women have won 11 primaries for governor, beating the record of 10 first set in 1994.

"This didn't happen in one year alone, but it is true that this year is notable in the high levels of energy and engagement we are seeing among women and particularly progressive women," said Kelly Dittmar, a political science professor at Rutgers who is a scholar at the CAWP.

Democrats Gretchen Whitmer and Laura Kelly prevailed in Michigan and Kansas, respectively, on Tuesday.

The number of female nominees will likely grow: 16 women are running for governor and 94 are seeking House seats in states that have not yet held primaries, according to the CAWP.

More women are running for office than ever this year at both the state and federal level.

The record-shattering numbers have led to more focus on the underrepresentation of women in public office: only about 20 percent of members of Congress, for example, are women.

That share diverges strongly along party lines. For instance, there are 61 women representing the Democratic party in the House, and 23 Republican women, according to CAWP.

Democrats had surpassed their record for women nominations for the House before Tuesday night. Democrats had previously nominated 120 women in a single year to the House. Now the total number of women Democratic nominees is greater than 140.

In contrast, Republicans still have yet to break their record for women nominees. The Republican record, set in 2004, is 53 women nominees in a single cycle. The party has nominated 41 women in 2018 so far, according to CAWP.

In all, 178 Democratic women and 99 Republican women have been elected to the House of Representatives since Rep. Jeannette Rankin, R-Mt., was first sent to Congress in 1917.

The percentage of women Democrats in the House has been steadily increasing since the 1960s, from a low of 4 percent at the start of that decade to about 32 percent in 2018, according to a recent study by the lobbying group Mehlman Castagnetti. The rise of Republican women in the House has been far slower.

While the nomination records for women have fallen, it is unclear whether the number of women serving in Congress will increase meaningfully after November's midterm elections.