All you need to know about the escalating diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and Canada

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the Palestinian Authority have all stood by Saudi Arabia amid the country's spat with Canada, according to the kingdom's state media.
Yet, the U.S. — traditionally one of Canada's most important friends — has stayed on the sidelines of the dispute thus far.
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a briefing Wednesday: "Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can't do it for them; they need to resolve it together."
Elsewhere, leading women's rights campaigner Manal-al-Sharif thanked Canada for "speaking up" on Monday, before questioning whether other global leaders would be prepared to follow suit.
Amnesty International also called on the broader international community to follow Canada's lead and speak out against human rights abuses.
The campaign group specifically urged Western powers with influence over Saudi Arabia — such as the U.S., U.K. and France — to stand up for civil society activists.
"The world cannot continue to look the other way as this relentless persecution of human rights defenders in Saudi Arabia continues. It is now time for other governments to join Canada in increasing the pressure on Saudi Arabia to release all prisoners of conscience immediately and unconditionally, and end the crackdown on freedom of expression in the country," Samah Hadid, Amnesty International's Middle East director of campaigns, said Monday.