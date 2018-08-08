Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Yelp's stock jumped more than 11 percent in the extended session after the company reported strong second-quarter results. The San Francisco-based company beat estimates for its top and bottom lines, reporting earnings of 12 cents per share and revenues of $235 million. Wall Street expected it to earn 1 cent per share and report $232 million in revenues for the quarter.

The review website also beat estimates for paying advertiser accounts, reporting 194,000 versus the 181,000 estimated by analysts.

Roku shares rose more than 8 percent during after-hours trading following the release of its second-quarter results. The company earned 0 cents per share, beating Wall Street's expectations of a 15 cents per share loss. Roku reported revenues of $156.8 million, up from analysts' estimates of $141.5 million.

Jack in the Box's stock was up more than 7 percent in the extended session, after the fast-food restaurant beat earnings and revenue estimates for its third quarter. The burger chain earned $1 per share, up 12 cents from Wall Street estimates of 88 cents per share. It also reported revenues of $188 million, while analysts' expected Jack in the Box to report $184.3 million.

E.L.F. Beauty shares dropped more than 10 percent during after-hours trading after the beauty company cut its outlook for full-year revenue growth. It announced that it expects to see revenue growth for 2018 of 6 to 8 percent, versus the 7 percent estimated. The California-based company also provided a wider range for earnings per share for 2018. It now expects to earn between 56 cents per share and 61 cents per share, while it previously said it would earn 59 cents per share to 61 cents per share. Analysts estimate it will earn 60 cents per share for the full year.

Despite cutting its revenue growth outlook and widening its earnings per share range, the company posted an earnings beat. E.L.F. Beauty earned 13 cents per share for its second quarter, 7 cents more than the 6 cents per share estimated by Wall Street. Its revenues of $59 million matched analysts' estimates.