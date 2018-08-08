Trading Nation

This trade war-sensitive commodity is about to rip higher

Trade war conflicts have caused soybeans to suffer this year, but after a 10 percent surge in the last month, one trader expects the rally to continue to grow.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday that he has a bullish outlook on soybeans and China. Here is what he had to say:

· The biggest casualty from China's retaliation to the U.S. tariffs was soybeans.

· Soybeans lost as much as 22 percent from the May 29 high through the July low, their worst levels since December 2008, before stabilizing.

· Soybeans are extremely undervalued at $9 a bushel because China doesn't start making its largest purchases until October and there is light at the end of the tunnel for this war.

· The recent swing higher and breakout of a cup and handle pattern is even more important, this level aligns three separate proprietary technical indicators and a close above 9.23 a bushel is extremely bullish.

· We want to be long soybeans above 9.23.

Soybean futures were trading around 9.13 a bushel on Wednesday.

