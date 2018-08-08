As farmers figure out how to absorb the shocks of global trade disputes, they're not taking out their frustration on President Donald Trump. Since May, Trump's approval rating among rural voters in farm states has remained intact or improved, according to Morning Consult polling data exclusive to CNBC.

The plight of the American farmer has been well-documented as the White House pursues aggressive trade policies. Certain export markets in Canada, Mexico, Europe and China have dried up or become more expensive due to retaliation. Prices for crops like soybeans have dropped, threatening profits as harvest approaches. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is preparing to send $12 billion to soften the blow.

But voters in states feeling the squeeze of the trade war still think highly of Trump. Brent Bible, managing partner of Indiana's Stillwater Farms, said farmers in his community have compartmentalized a fear for their business versus their overall support for the platform carried out by Trump.

"He might be failing in algebra, but he's getting an A in geography and a B in science," Bible said, analogizing various parts of the Trump agenda. "So the student overall is a B minus."

"You don't forfeit your right to disagree, just because you're a supporter," Bible added.

The overall support provides something of a safety net for Trump's America First economic agenda, as he studies brazen new tariff packages and plays hardball with trading partners. But, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue pointed out, harvest season, which runs August through October, may prove to be an inflection point for farmers.

"Emotionally, they've been part of his base on trade, labor, regulation – those kinds of things," Perdue told CNBC. "They have those values that [Trump] espouses, but the financial reality hits when that crop's coming off."