A Turkish delegation is meeting Washington officials this week for talks centered on Ankara's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and the widening rift between the two NATO allies.

The meeting, confirmed by the U.S. State Department, will take place Wednesday amid turbulent times for Turkey's economy. Its currency, the lira, weakened Wednesday after recovering slightly the previous day on news of the talks.

Poor U.S.-Turkey relations, most recently manifested in the announcement of U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers, is the latest hammer blow to the lira, which has lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.