US futures pause for breath ahead of bumper corporate earnings

Markets in the Asia-Pacific and European regions were mostly mixed or under slight pressure Wednesday, as trade tensions rumbled on.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced Tuesday that the States would begin gathering levies on an additional $16 billion in Chinese goods later this month. It also published a final tariff list that pointed out 279 import product lines, according to Reuters.

The initial set of tariffs, which was on $34 billion worth of goods, came into effect last month. In recent days, Chinese state media has hit back at the U.S. in light of the levies that have been threatened.

CVS Health, Liberty Media, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Michael Kors, Best Inc., Cinemark, NY Times, 21st Century Fox, Booking Holdings, IAC/InterActive, e.l.f. Beauty, Roku and Yelp are some of the major names reporting earnings Wednesday.

Investors will also look at the share price moves from companies, including Disney and Snap, that reported after the bell Tuesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meantime published a series of tweets Tuesday about potentially taking the automaker private at $420 a share. However in a blog post, he added that the final decision had not yet been made. Shares rose over 10 percent by Tuesday's close.