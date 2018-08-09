Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners agreed Thursday to acquire customized shade company, The Shade Store.

The deal was valued at roughly $325 million, sources familiar with the situation tell CNBC.

The deal highlights the opportunity private equity firms continue to see in niche retailers that marry online and offline businesses, despite the challenges the retail industry has seen over the past several years. The Shade Store sells its custom-made window treatments both online and in 60 showrooms across the country.

The people cautioned anonymity because the information is confidential. The Shade Store declined to comment, Leonard Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Shade Store was founded in 2006, starting as a website that offered customized window treatments. Two years later, it launched showrooms in SoHo, New York and San Francisco to promote its products and allow customers see them in person.

Many online retailers from Bonobos to Warby Parker have opened brick-and-mortar retail stores in recent years, as the market for digital shopping has become flooded, and the cost to compete for online eyeballs too costly.

The Shade Store sold to private equity firm Great Hill Partners in 2013. Great Hill's investments have included online retail brands like home furnishings brand Wayfair and vitamin and supplement seller Vitacost.

Under Great Hill, the drapery retailer built out showrooms across the East Coast, as well as on the West Coast, the Northwest and states like Arizona, Ohio and Illinois. It often places those showrooms in clusters, to appeal to shoppers whose interest may be piqued by driving past one, but who may not be quite ready to buy drapes.

Its shoppers spend on average $2,800 in showrooms and $1,000 online. Its products includes shades, drapery and blinds, which it customizes with designer materials, trims and decorative borders. It offers installation and free shipping.

Under Leonard Green's ownership, the company expects to continue to expand its footprint across the U.S. The customized window treatment business remains highly fragmented, dominated by mom-and-pop offerings.

It may also go further into private label, having already inked a partnership with RH, the home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware. It will also look to increase its sales to businesses like hotel chains, restaurants or gyms.

Leonard Green has made a number of investments across retail, including J.Crew, David's Bridal and BJ's Wholesale Club. It had discussions with the Nordstrom family about helping to take the eponymous department store private, but called those talks off earlier this year amid a difficult financing environment for traditional retail.