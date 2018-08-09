London housing sales struggle as multiple issues put off buyers

The London real estate market is losing steam with sales struggling to complete.

Tax changes, Brexit uncertainty, higher house prices and difficulties in getting a mortgage approved are making it increasingly hard for people to buy homes in the U.K. capital.

Real estate companies have admitted that a slowdown in sales has affected their profits. London-focused chain Foxtons reported a loss of £2.5 million for the first half of the year, compared to a profit of £3.8 million a year earlier. Savills also said Thursday that residential transactions fell 7 percent in London during the first half of 2018, denting its profits. These were down by 18 percent in the first half of 2018, from a year ago.

Data from Reapit Group, a real estate software company, showed that, on average, houses in the Greater London region were withdrawn from sale after 5.7 months. Almost two-thirds of London properties for sale that departed the market in 2017 were withdrawn, not sold.

According to Gary Barker, chief executive at Reapit, 38 percent of the London-based withdrawals had actually received an offer from a prospective buyer but, in most cases, these were never accepted "indicating that offers fell below the selling price."

"The market might be constraining because buyers think they should get a good deal due to Brexit fears and sellers not wanting to drop their prices," he told CNBC via email.