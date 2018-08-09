Ready to rent a home? Beware of these new scams

And that is because so much of the rental process is now online, from searching to sending security deposits, to paying the monthly rent itself. It may also be simply that more Americans are renting. The renter rate rose from 33 percent in 2006 to 37 percent in 2016 (the latest data available), according to a new report from Zillow. In 39 of the nation's 50 largest cities, the majority of residents rent.

Younger renters are more susceptible to scams, especially since they tend to be moving city-to-city more often, potentially for a new job. Competition in the rental market also exacerbates the problem, making renters overlook basic safeguards.

"There are lots of cases where there's a lot of urgency too in the rental market, especially in some of the really supply concerned markets that are out there, where you have ten renters fighting for one available apartment. In reality there's a lot of urgency and I think scammers can also sometimes prey on this," said Popov.

Patrick Baur is a renter in the red-hot San Francisco market and knew all too well the competition he faced. He and his wife found a listing on Craig's List that looked too good to be true, because it was.

"We came across a listing and it was really was reasonable in price, and we said wow it would be great if we could get it at that price. That's lower than most of what we've been seeing, unless you want to go out to the boonies somewhere," explained Baur. "I think when you're under pressure like we were, we just thought well maybe this is a really good deal, maybe this is our opportunity and we don't want to miss this, and the listing had just gone up."