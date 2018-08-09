Texas Rangers join trend of sports entertainment centers with $250 million 'Texas Live'

Between the Texas Rangers' and Dallas Cowboys' stadiums in Arlington, Texas, a $250 million entertainment center called Texas Live opens this week, which hopes to bring new life to the region.
"Fans today want more than just a venue to watch sports," said Neil Leibman, chairman of the Texas Rangers, who helped fund the project. "They want to be able to tailgate, come out after a game to have food and beverages – this provides that social setting."
Texas Live has 200,000 square feet of dining and entertainment. The venue features local favorites like former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman's restaurant Troy. There's also a country-themed restaurant, PBR Texas, a Lockhart Smokehouse and a venue from Guy Fieri.
The development is a joint project between the city of Arlington, The Cordish Cos. and the Texas Rangers.
"It's now a proven winner," said David Cordish, chairman and CEO of The Cordish Cos., which has partnered with a dozen different teams to build similar entertainment venues. Past projects by The Cordish Cos. include with teams ranging from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Atlanta Braves to the Philadelphia Flyers. It just signed its latest deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.