US stock futures are little changed as strong earnings offset US-China trade tensions

Markets in the Asia-Pacific and European regions were pointing in different directions Thursday, as investors monitored the latest developments in the trade spat between the U.S. and China.

On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury yields came under pressure after Beijing announced it would counter the most recent round of U.S. tariffs with its own. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced a 25 percent charge on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods. In total, 333 goods have been picked out by China, including vehicles, various types of fuels, recyclables and fiber optical cables.

It followed an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office that the States would begin gathering levies on an additional $16 billion in Chinese goods from later this month.

However, strong earnings from Adidas, Roku, and Yelp after the close of trading Wednesday helped to offset concerns about the escalating trade spat.

In other corporate news, Norwegian Cruise Line, Viacom, Worldpay, Azul, Party City, Dropbox, News Corp., Lions Gate and TrueCar are due to release their quarterly earnings. Investors will also be looking at the share price moves from companies who reported after the bell Wednesday.