Special master completes review of evidence seized from ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 

The court-appointed watchdog who had been reviewing evidence seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen by the FBI in a raid has completed her work, she said in a court filing Thursday.

Barbara Jones, the "special master" in Cohen's case, in her filing said that lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization had claimed 4,808 items as exempt from disclosure to prosecutors, saying the items were subject to attorney-client privilege or were highly personal.

But Jones said she agreed that just 2,260 of those should be kept from prosecutors: 1,972 of those items are privileged, 285 are highly personal, and three are partially privileged.

Jones did not agree that the remaining items should be kept from prosecutors.

She also indicated in her filing that prosecutors have been given 2,558 items that were designated as "not privileged" and/or "not highly personal."

Cohen, 51, is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York but has not been charged in that case.

Jones was appointed as special master by U.S. District Court Judge Kimba Wood after an April 9 raid on Cohen's office and residences to review questions relating to the hundreds of thousands of files seized in those raids.

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating Cohen's business dealings, possible tax fraud and a $130,000 hush-money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier.

The White House has denied that Trump had sex with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.