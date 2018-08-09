Hit TV show ‘Love Island’ is coming to America. CNBC explains why CBS wanted the reality series

"Love Island" is coming to America. It was announced Wednesday that CBS had bought the U.S. rights to the show, which reaches the elusive 16- to 34-year-old audience that TV networks crave.

Filmed on the Spanish island of Majorca, "Love Island" saw young men and women take part in a show where they spent most of their time in swimwear and chose potential partners from the start. Contestants, known as islanders, completed various challenges such as reading out tweets from the public and guessing which couples they referred to. Challenges also encouraged close physical contact including kissing, which hooked the British public who could follow each character via their Instagram feed and a Love Island app.

TV ratings have steadily increased since the first season aired in 2015. The final episode that year drew 800,000 viewers, increasing to 1.4 million in 2016 and 2.6 million in 2017, according to a statement on the ITV website.

"As a format, 'Love Island' breaks the mold with high levels of viewer interactivity and participation that influence the content of the show in a way that's extremely addictive," said David George, ITV America's chief executive, in an online statement. "It's a cultural phenomenon that builds anticipation with every episode and creates appointment viewing — a pretty hard thing to do in today's TV landscape."

Islanders also went through a series of "re-couplings," where they had to choose whether to stay with a current partner or pick a new one, and their loyalties were tested when the men and women were separated and new potential partners joined the show.