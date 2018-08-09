Hit TV show ‘Love Island’ is coming to America. CNBC explains why CBS wanted the reality series

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall described "Love Island," as well as the World Cup soccer competition, as having an "extraordinary" impact on the channel, contributing to an 8 percent rise in half-year revenues to £1.59 billion.
The show is a marketing powerhouse, with brand partnerships bringing in millions. U.K. drugstore chain Superdrug was the main sponsor, advertising its sun lotion Solait during ad breaks, producing a series of "Love Island"-branded cosmetics and toiletries and providing products for contestants to use on the show. Media experts estimate its involvement to have cost £4 million.
Lucozade also partnered with the show, with its no-sugar Zero drink running ads in the series as well as on social media, outdoor advertising and a competition to win tickets to the final. It worked with media agency MediaCom on the ITV partnership. "It was a good fit for 'Love Island' because the target audience was the right audience and Lucozade is a fun, cheeky brand like 'Love Island,' light-hearted and British," MediaCom's UK Managing Director Claudine Collins told CNBC by email.
U.K. fashion website Missguided also advertised and provided clothes for contestants, claiming that it saw sales go up 40 percent versus the eight weeks before the show started, according to industry website Business of Fashion. It also used the "Love Island" app to show stills of the islanders wearing its clothes with links to buy them.
Airline Jet2, makeup brand Rimmel, Kellogg's and the Echo Falls wine label also sponsored the show, with Samsung providing smartphones.