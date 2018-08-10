It hasn't only been concerts, either. Bruce Springsteen has been playing on Broadway almost every night since October 2017. According to Fortune, "Springsteen on Broadway" made over $40 million in its first five months.

Citi argues that these new consumer/musical artist trends will have a profound impact on the structure of the industry as a whole.

"First, we could see vertical integration. For example, concert promoters could merge with an existing distribution platform. Second, we could see horizontal integration. For example, existing distribution firms could consolidate. Third, we could see organic forms of vertical integration. That is, existing web-based distribution firms could organically morph into music labels (by targeting younger, less established artists). This would allow artists to capture more of music's value while allowing Internet-based music distributors to capture profit pools currently earned by the music labels," Citi analysts wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday.