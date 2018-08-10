Executives of HGTV Magazine ring Friday's closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite 47 Mins Ago | 00:53

Executives and guests of HGTV Magazine rang Friday's closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. HGTV Magazine is a joint-venture monthly publication between Hearst and Discovery Network.

Dan Fuchs, VP and chief revenue officer, launched HGTV Magazine six years ago along with editor-in-chief, Sara Peterson. Today the magazine reaches more than 11 million readers each month.

With just two more issues to publish this year, the magazine is ending 2018 on a high note. Circulation tripled to 1.3 million magazines today, up from 450 thousand during its first year.

The magazine was Adweek's 2017 Hottest Home Magazine of the Year and AdAge's 2017 Magazine of the Year.

To continue celebrating the magazine's success, and being the number 2 magazine sold on newstands, HGTV will host its sixth annual block party in New York City next week.