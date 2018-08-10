From Starbucks to McDonald's, these huge businesses are taking action on plastic pollution

From rivers to oceans and forests to city streets, the issue of plastic waste is a serious one.

Europeans, for example, produce 25 million tons of plastic waste per year, according to the European Commission. Less than 30 percent of this is collected for recycling.

2018 has seen a raft of big companies make pledges on their use of plastic. Here, CNBC's "Sustainable Energy" takes a look at some of the most high-profile.