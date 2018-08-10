Top VC Deals: NewTV raises $1 billion, Kodiak scores $40 million for self-driving trucks

NewTV, a subscription streaming service for premium short-form content that's launching by Christmas of 2019, aims to disrupt Hollywood the way HBO did in the 1990s, and has raised $1 billion in funding. The company is run by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chairman of Disney Studios, and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman. Investors include Disney, Comcast and Alibaba.

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime co-led a $199 million investment in MovieBook, a Beijing-based developer of video recognition software. MovieBook aims to improve online video search, and other online video services. SB China Venture Capital also co-led the deal, joined by Qianhai Wutong, PAC Partners, Oriental Pearl Group and Lang Sheng Investment.