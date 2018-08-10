Trader: Roku can easily hit $60, fundamentals remain strong

"This is a great model where you sell these physical players at a low margin but you build up this base of subscribers that give you the higher margin services revenues," he said on "Halftime Report."

As competition in the streaming world intensifies -- Apple has Apple TV, Alphabet has Chromecast and Amazon has Fire TV -- a key performance indicator is average revenue per user.

In its Q2 shareholder letter Roku noted that "[I]ncreasing engagement with our platform and continued shift to ad supported content is creating new ways to drive Platform revenue and ARPU growth...We've doubled ARPU over the last two years, driven primarily by advertising, with the majority of ad revenue coming from video ads we serve on ad-supported channels, and we also continue to see strong audience development and brand sponsorship ad growth." For the quarter Roku reported a record $16.60 ARPU, which was a 48% increase year-over-year.

But not everyone believes in the long-term momentum of Roku. The stock has a 16.86% short interest, which means there are a number of traders who believe it is heading lower. At times it's also been a particularly volatile stock. It dropped 17.71% on February 22, for example, despite reporting fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

But Lebenthal believes the company's "fundamentals support going higher here" and that it's not too late for investors to get in on the name.

"I think it's going to go above $60 pretty easily here," he said.