The White House on Friday blasted a new book by former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as "riddled with lies and false accustations" after reports that she wrote that President Donald Trump is a "racist" who was caught on tape using the N-word multiple times.

The former "Apprentice" contestant Manigault Newman cites three sources in her book, "Unhinged: An Insider Account of Trump's White House," as telling her that there is a tape of Trump using that offensive racist term for black people during filming of that reality show he starred in for years.

"It had finally sunk in that the person I'd thought I'd known so well for so long was actually a racist," Manigault Newman reportedly wrote in her book.

"Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African-Americans as a whole."

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that she also wrote in the book that she had been offered a $15,000-a-month contract from Trump's campaign in exchange for agreeing to not talk about him after she left the White House.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast reported that Manigault Newman, while serving as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, secretly recorded conversations she had with Trump.

She left the White House in late 2017.

Trump's spokesman has said she was fired, but she claims to have left on her own accord.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a statement on Manigault Newman's book, said Friday: "Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations."

"It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration," Huckabee Sanders said.