Ablin acknowledged that from a historical perspective, stocks look expensive. But based on forward price-earnings ratios, he pointed out stocks look relatively cheap.

"Earnings have grown by say 26 percent so far this year - the S&P 500 Index [is] up only about six percent," Ablin said Thursday.

"I think investors are looking at this going 'this 26 percent growth rate isn't going to last forever, so we're not going to buy in completely,'" he said. "And, for that reason there is a little bit of a discount going on."