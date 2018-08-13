Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Bet on Norwegian Cruise Line, not Carnival

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Carnival Cruise Lines: "I think it's good but I think Norwegian has better growth. I think that the proof is in the pudding, and the numbers that we saw from Norwegian were excellent."

The Manitowoc Company: "It is unfathomable that that stock could be as low as it is. I'm not buying it, $800 million if you can put it away, I suggest you do so."

Tootsie Roll Companies: "Everybody keeps thinking that they're going to get a bid, they've never gotten a bid and they don't really have a lot of growth without a bid. The stock is just going to stay right here and flatline. What can I say, I can't recommend stocks on a takeover basis if I don't think the earnings are exploding, and I don't see them exploding."

Greensky: "Do you know what? It makes no sense that this thing keeps getting killed. I have to do work on it. I mean, I don't know, it seems like an ideal fintech name. When it became public, it seems like it's not working. Let me do work."

Universal Display: "It falls and rallies with Apple and what Apple's doing. It's too hard for me these days."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares in Apple.

