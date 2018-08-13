Cramer on Harley Davidson: When you go against Trump, you'll feel his 'wrath'

Harley-Davidson overseas plans slap in the face to the president, says Jim Cramer 45 Mins Ago | 02:34

Harley Davidson's plan to shift some production overseas was a "slap in the face" to President Donald Trump, and the U.S. motorcycle maker should have known that retaliation was coming, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"You know how it works," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "When you go exactly against [Trump], you have to face that there'll be wrath."

Trump renewed his war of words with Harley Davidson on Sunday, denouncing the company's plan to shift some production abroad and appearing to back consumers who have called for a boycott.

Trump is attacking what he sees as unfair trade on a number of fronts. His moves have been met with retaliatory measures from the European Union, Canada, Mexico and China.

Harley-Davidson has said the tariffs implemented by the EU would increase the average cost per motorcycle in Europe and the company would need to shift some production overseas as a result.