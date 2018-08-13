It generally pays to wait to claim Social Security retirement benefits.

That's because the longer you delay — up until age 70 — the larger the monthly check you will receive.

One key calculation to keep in mind, though, in deciding when to take benefits, is "breakeven," or the point at which the amount you receive if you claim later equals the amount you would have received if you had started early.

The age at which you will break even generally ranges from 77 to 83, depending on when you start receiving benefits.