UAE oil giant making ‘good progress’ with expansion plans in Saudi Arabia, executive says

The United Arab Emirates' biggest fuel retailer promised investors on Monday that there is "a lot more to come" regarding the firm's expansion plans in Saudi Arabia.

John Carey, ADNOC Distribution's deputy chief executive told CNBC's "Capital Connection" that the company is making good progress on its plans to expand in the region.

"Our expansion plans: Firstly, across the UAE … we have made very, very good progress on that. We have got sites that we will be opening in the coming months across Dubai which gives us a stronger platform for our customers."

"And, as you said, in Saudi Arabia, we have gained our license and we are in talks with a number of partners and people in Saudi Arabia to ensure we develop that market in a strong, responsible way as well. So good progress but a lot more to come," he added.