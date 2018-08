Last week's concerns over the state of Turkey's economy continue, with markets in both the Asia-Pacific region and Europe showing red across the board Monday.

Stocks, too, continue to see red, after Turkey's financial troubles sparked fear of contagion and the country's currency took a deep slide. On Friday, the lira temporarily tumbled 20 percent against the U.S. dollar, after President Donald Trump said that he supported doubling metal tariffs on Ankara.

While the lira pared some losses over the weekend — after the Turkish central bank moved to improve liquidity and while Turkey's finance minister said the government had outlined an action plan to alleviate concerns — it still lost more than 45 percent of its value during this year alone, according to Reuters.

Fears continue to permeate, however, over Turkey's deteriorating relationship with the States and the Turkish President's control of the economy.

Elsewhere, concerns over the U.S.' future relations with major economies including China will remain in focus, as trade war tensions continue to escalate.