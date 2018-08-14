Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Avoid stocks related to housing

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "You're right to be concerned because, frankly, they've missed quarter, missed quarter, missed quarter and enough is enough is enough. I don't know if I want to sell it here, it'll maybe get a bounce, but you're absolutely right."

Johnson & Johnson: "Under 130 - it got there. [CEO] Alex Gorsky is doing a magnificent job. You finally got a break to be able to buy that. I'd buy some here and buy it at 127."

Aspen Technology: "It is up huge. I'm a Salesforce, VMware kind of guy - the cloud kings - but that is generous. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Autodesk. I like it."

Stratasys Ltd: "We had a really good call from 3D Systems, the stock is up in a straight line, but it's really good. And let's not forget what they've been building at HP Inc – they've got terrific 3D. Those are my two favorites. I don't need to go anywhere further."

Laredo Petroleum: "We're going to lay low on oil right now. It's a little too risky. By the way, Diamondback Energy is an interesting idea to buy on the weakness."

Jet Blue: "I'm not a Jet Blue fan. I like Southwest Airlines. By the way, [CEO Oscar Munoz] is doing a good job at United Continental."

Tesaro: "That's a high risk stock. It's down a great deal. As long as you understand that it's totally speculative. I do not have a reason why it can go up, but it is speculative, and I know people want to do that."

Lumber Liquidators: "I don't want anything to do with anything related to housing, including lumber. By the way, lumber's come down in price."

Watch the full lightning round here:

