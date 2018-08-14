Erdogan says Turkey will boycott US electronic goods, including Apple’s iPhone

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has said Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple's flagship iPhone device.

Erdogan maintained an assertive stance in a speech Tuesday and claimed he had been taking necessary measures to arrest the recent slide in Turkish assets.

Speaking at a Symposium in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkish businesses must continue to produce and export the country's own goods. He added that U.S. electronics would have sanctions placed on them.

"If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands," he said.

"We are going to produce enough for ourselves. We have to serve better quality goods than we are importing from them," Erdogan added in a translation provided to CNBC.

Pricing for the iPhone X starts at 7,499 Turkish lira, which at the current exchange rate is around $1,143.