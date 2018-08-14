Use this handy trick to clean up your iPhone's messy home screen

I'm an obsessive home screen organizer. I've always been frustrated that it's not easy to put my icons exactly where I want them on my iPhone's home screen. Sometimes I want blank areas where Apple would otherwise stick an app. When this happens, apps can be cluttered all over the place. I like them nice and centered on the screen, so I searched for a way to do it.

I found a pretty easy solution. It works by creating invisible icons that blend right in with the background, allowing me to make a much more organized and cleaner-looking home screen. You can see an example in the picture above, where I've removed a row of icons from above and below the rest of my apps.

If you're like me and want to have icons centered on your screen, or want to customize exactly where each one is, you can use this guide to do that all right from your iPhone.

Here's what you need to do.