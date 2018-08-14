Use this handy trick to clean up your iPhone's messy home screen

CNBC's Macklin Hogan shows you how to organize your iPhone home screen.
You can use a special tool to create invisible icons to help add empty space around your apps.
CNBC | Mack Hogan
I'm an obsessive home screen organizer. I've always been frustrated that it's not easy to put my icons exactly where I want them on my iPhone's home screen. Sometimes I want blank areas where Apple would otherwise stick an app. When this happens, apps can be cluttered all over the place. I like them nice and centered on the screen, so I searched for a way to do it.
I found a pretty easy solution. It works by creating invisible icons that blend right in with the background, allowing me to make a much more organized and cleaner-looking home screen. You can see an example in the picture above, where I've removed a row of icons from above and below the rest of my apps.
If you're like me and want to have icons centered on your screen, or want to customize exactly where each one is, you can use this guide to do that all right from your iPhone.
Here's what you need to do.
Take a screenshot of your wallpaper
CNBC | Mack Hogan
Long tap on an app until they all start wiggling.
Now scroll across your iPhone screen until you come to a blank page.
Now press the power button and the home button at the same time.
Your iPhone will save a screenshot to your photo gallery. We'll come back to it in a minute.