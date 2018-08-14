The owner of New York magazine has confirmed the company is exploring strategic options in an internal email obtained by CNBC after a Wall Street Journal article said the company was exploring a potential sale.

In an email to employees, Pam Wasserstein, the CEO of New York Media, which owns New York magazine and several other websites, said her family "would be happy to continue owning" the business for years to come. She then alluded to growing the business through acquisition, though it was unclear if she was referencing buying or selling.

"Partnering to support acquisitions or other ways of growing might make sense. Or it might not," Wasserstein wrote.

New York magazine has increasingly covered national politics in addition to culture. Wasserstein was named CEO in 2016.

A spokesperson for New York Media gave the following statement to CNBC:

We are focused on building our business organically, but we also explore investment interest and strategic opportunities as a general practice (including the acquisition of Splitsider earlier in 2018). Given the growth New York Media has seen, it makes sense for us to evaluate the market for opportunities to continue to develop the business.

The full text of the Wasserstein's email is below: