Freeway bridge collapses in Italy, ‘dozens’ reported dead

Dozens of people are reported to have died after a freeway bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy.

Local police identified the missing sections as from the Morandi bridge that forms part of the A10 freeway in northern Italy.

Photographs on social media appear to show the missing sections as well as rubble lying on the ground below.

Italy's ambulance service has said there are "dozens of dead" following the collapse, according to both Reuters and Sky News.

A video on an official Italian police account reveals the extent of the collapse.

Other videos from the scene appear to show fallen trucks and cars as well as emergency services attending to at least one person.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has also posted on Twitter to say he is following what has happened in Genoa and that it appeared to be "looming as an immense tragedy."

Shares in the Italian freeway operator Atlantia are down more than 4.6 percent.