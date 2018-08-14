The battle for the House may come down to Minnesota: What to watch in Tuesday's primaries

Battles in Midwestern swing states headline another packed round of primary elections on Tuesday.

Voters in four states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut — head to the polls in one of the last big days of voting ahead of November's midterm elections.

In Wisconsin, which voted for Trump in 2016, Republicans vie to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November. New faces will fight for outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's 1st District, and GOP Gov. Scott Walker will once again face a fight for his political life.

Voters in Minnesota will pick nominees for four competitive House races, two of which are perhaps the GOP's best chances to flip Democratic-held seats. The state is one of the major battlegrounds in the fight for control of the House after November's elections.

Here are some notable races to watch on Tuesday: