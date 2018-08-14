Your first trade for Tuesday, August 14

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Narian was a buyer of Under Armour

Karen Finerman was a buyer of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

David Seaburg was a buyer of Macy's

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the iShares 20-year Treasury Bond ETF

