Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Gamble on Pinnacle Entertainment

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Praxair: "Look, the government — they're trying to figure out how to deal with that anti-trust stuff, so I think that that whole complex of 'just air' so to speak is just wrong, so I like all of those in that group."

Trinity Industries: "Keep looking, don't pull the trigger. I'll tell you what, look, you're absolutely right structurally, but we're going to actually own the rails. I like Norfolk Southern and I like Union Pacific right here, and I like CSX. You can buy any one of those three."

MGM Resorts International: "No, we're recommending Pinnacle Entertainment. We want domestic and we don't want just concentrated in Vegas. We've been saying Pinnacle, we like it for betting too, gambling.

Energy Transfer Partners: "I think you ring the register and be glad that they did some sort of takeover there because that has been a godawful situation."

Aerovironment: "We like Aerovironment, we think that they're terrific. I've been trying to have them on, but I don't know what the critical breakdown is because I think that is a well-run company."

Duluth Holdings: "I like the apparel group very much, but you know what? We are now due and the stock did a spike so I'm gonna have to say take a pass. I like Tapestry."

Watch the full lightning round:

