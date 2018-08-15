Macy's, JCPenney lead rout in retail stocks as Dow falls

Shares of retailers took a thrashing Wednesday with Macy's and JC Penney leading the rout, tumbling by as much as 14.3 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in early morning trading.

At their lowest point, shortly after 10 a.m., Dillard's slid by as much as 7.5 percent, Kohl's was down 7.5 percent and Nordstrom's fell 6.2 percent.

Even Amazon wasn't immune, following the group as its shares fell 2.6 percent.

Retailers are grappling with higher commodity costs and tariffs on their goods as the Trump administration escalates its trade war across the globe. Stores are still struggling to grow sales amid declining foot traffic and increased competition online. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell by more than 300 points while the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.7 percent. Global investors fear Turkey's economic troubles could spell trouble for other economies around the world.

Macy's shares tumbled even after the department store operator reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations and hiked its forecast for the full year.

The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that July retail sales rose 0.4 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from June and increased 4.9 percent on an unadjusted basis year-over-year, giving the industry a solid kickoff for the third quarter as consumers continued to spend despite concerns about the growing trade war. The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.

CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this article.