Riot Blockchain reveals SEC investigation could lead to order blocking share sales



Riot Blockchain, the cryptocurrency company whose stock price skyrocketed after changing its name, revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission has begun an investigation that could result in a stop order preventing the company and stockholders from selling shares under particular registration statements.

In its second quarter earnings, released Tuesday, the company said it received a letter from the SEC on July 30 saying the agency has begun the action "Pursuant to Section 8(e) [of] the Securities Act of 1933."

The SEC is specifically interested in the information contained in three registration statements, according to Riot Blockchain's latest quarterly regulatory filing.

The Securities Act of 1933 in section 8 says, "If it appears to the Commission at any time that the registration statement includes any untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, the Commission may… issue a stop order suspending the effectiveness of the registration statement."

That means no shares can be traded until any deficiencies or misleading information is corrected, according to an SEC press release unrelated to Riot Blockchain.

A call and email Wednesday to John O'Rourke, Riot's CEO, were not immediately returned.