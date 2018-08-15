Autos

Tesla shares down more than 4% on worries about potential SEC probe

  • Tesla's shares fall by more than 4 percent Wednesday on rising concern the carmaker is facing an SEC investigation following CEO Elon Musk's tweets about going private last week.
Tesla shares fell more than 4 percent Wednesday on continued concern the Securities and Exchange Commission will investigate the electric car maker.

The agency has sent subpoenas to the company over CEO Elon Musk's recent comments about having secured funding to take Tesla private, Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino said on Twitter Wednesday, citing a "company source."

If Musk's statements were untrue, Musk could be accused of manipulating Tesla's stock.

Tesla declined to comment.

