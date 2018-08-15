Tesla shares down more than 4% on worries about potential SEC probe

How to work with Elon Musk: Insiders weigh in 1 Hour Ago | 04:24

Tesla shares fell more than 4 percent Wednesday on continued concern the Securities and Exchange Commission will investigate the electric car maker.

The agency has sent subpoenas to the company over CEO Elon Musk's recent comments about having secured funding to take Tesla private, Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino said on Twitter Wednesday, citing a "company source."

If Musk's statements were untrue, Musk could be accused of manipulating Tesla's stock.

Tesla declined to comment.