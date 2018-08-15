Trump revokes former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance

President Donald Trump has withdrawn ex-CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance, in a move hitting one of the administration's most vocal critics.

The action, announced Wednesday by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is more of a political than practical one.

Sanders said the White House will also consider whether to revoke security clearances of other former high-ranking law enforcement and intelligence officials — all of whom have earned Trump's ire. Those people include former ex-FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.