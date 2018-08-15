Politics

Trump revokes former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance

Former CIA director John Brennan testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on “Russian active measures during the 2016 election campaign” in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 23, 2017.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump has withdrawn ex-CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance, in a move hitting one of the administration's most vocal critics.

The action, announced Wednesday by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is more of a political than practical one.

Sanders said the White House will also consider whether to revoke security clearances of other former high-ranking law enforcement and intelligence officials — all of whom have earned Trump's ire. Those people include former ex-FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page.

